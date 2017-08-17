Ian Kinsler and Angel Hernandez are ready to put their differences behind them.

Ian Kinsler, ump Angel Hernandez shake hands after player's criticism

One day after the Tigers second baseman lashed out at the veteran umpire for his bizarre ejection, Kinsler and Hernandez shook hands on the field Wednesday during Detroit's final road game against the Rangers.

“He shook my hand," Kinsler said after the game, via USA Today Sports .

When asked if everything was good, Kinsler replied with a simple “yeah."

Kinsler told reporters on Tuesday he isn't a fan of Hernandez after being kicked out of Monday's game in Texas, saying Hernandez "needs to re-evaluate his career choice."

Monday's ejection came after Texas starter Martin Perez threw a pitch well outside on an 0-1 count and Kinsler looked back at Hernandez when the umpire called a ball.

While Kinsler doesn't appear to say anything, Hernandez almost instantly ejected him. Hernandez would later throw out Tigers manager Brad Ausmus in one of the stranger double-ejections this season.