Injured Suarez ruled out for up to five weeks as Barca woes mount

Luis Suarez will be sidelined for up to five weeks after suffering a right knee injury in Barcelona's Spanish Super Cup loss to Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Suarez out for five weeks as Barca woes mount

Barcelona and the Uruguayan Football Association announced the news on Thursday, confirming the striker will be sidelined for the start of the Liga campaign as well as upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Argentina and Paraguay.

Barcelona 17/2 to beat Betis 1-0

Suarez appeared to suffer the injury in the 85th minute of Barca's 2-0 loss to Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu, with Los Blancos triumphing 5-1 on aggregate. The 30-year-old managed to continue playing and finish the match despite the injury.

The news comes at a particularly unwelcome time for Barca, who open their Liga campaign against Real Betis on Sunday. The Catalans already are shorthanded in the attack following the world-record sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month, and midfielder Andres Iniesta sat out Wednesday's Super Cup second leg with a thigh problem.

The Blaugrana are looking to bolster their squad in the wake of Neymar's sale, but they are struggling to complete deals for Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele and Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, with Nelson Semedo and Paulinho their two main summer signings thus far.

Barca also announced on Thursday that defender Gerard Pique is a doubt for the Betis clash because of a groin strain picked up against Madrid.

'Dizzy' Barca ridiculed for Dembele claim

Suarez will be poised to miss matches against Betis, Alaves and Espanyol, and possibly the trip to face Getafe in mid-September.

Uruguay, meanwhile, sit third in World Cup qualifying in CONMEBOL with four matches remaining, just one point clear of fifth-placed Argentina and three points ahead of sixth-placed Ecuador. The top four nations in CONMEBOL earn automatic passage to the 2018 World Cup, with the fifth-placed team facing a play-off against a team from Oceania.