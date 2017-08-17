Cavs can't trade a legend - Durant on LeBron's future

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant said LeBron James cannot be traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

NBA Finals MVP Durant voiced his opinion on social media on Wednesday, leaping to the defence of James amid uncertainty over his future in Cleveland.

James – a four-time MVP – holds a player option and could become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, with growing reports of discontent in Cleveland as Kyrie Irving seeks a move away.

American rapper Lil Dicky used Twitter to call on the Cavs to "one thousand per cent" trade James.

But Durant stepped in and wrote: "U can't trade a legend. He is Cleveland, he gets to hold the cards."

James guided the Cavaliers to their first NBA championship in 2016 but he was helpless to stop the Warriors in last season's Finals.

The 32-year-old averaged 26.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Cavs in 2016-17.