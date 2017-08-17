Even burly football players get excited about natural phenomena such as solar eclipses.

Titans change practice time for solar eclipse

That's why Titans coach Mike Mularkey said he will change the team's practice time so his players can watch the eclipse Monday afternoon.

“What a cool experience. You’re on the practice field. I rearranged the practice schedule to make sure we’re out there to see it,” Mularkey said, via TitanInsider.com .

Nashville, the home of the Titans, will be almost directly in the path of the eclipse. It's the first coast-to-coast eclipse in 99 years, and it's the first time since 1979 that anyone in the U.S. will be able to observe a total solar eclipse.

According to quarterback Matt Cassel, the team has been so focused on training camp and the season that players almost forgot about the rare occurrence.

“We were all like, ‘I think it’s coming up.’ We all guessed the date and we were all wrong,” Cassel said. “But it’s a big event and I know my kids are going to get a chance to see it. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

With the eclipse starting in the United States in Oregon, it's expected to pass close to Nashville around 1:27 p.m. CT Monday.