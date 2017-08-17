Miguel Herrera would like to coach in Europe but declined Greece offer

Club America coach Miguel Herrera would like to coach in Europe one day but said the opportunity he did have in 2015 wasn't the right one.

After being fired as the Mexico national team coach in 2015 because of a physical altercation with a commentator, Herrera said he was approached by the Greece national team, the Saudi Arabia national team and Major League Soccer's Chicago Fire.

And Herrera again mentioned offer from Greece on Wednesday when asked about his coaching future.

"I'd like to go across the pond. Why not?" he told Fox Deportes. "I haven't had any offers from clubs, but, yes, national teams have called, above all Greece, but it wasn't the time."

Herrera eventually signed with Club Tijuana and took Xolos to consecutive first-place regular-season finishes before returning to America before this tournament. He clarified that despite his ambitions to manage abroad, he's in no rush to leave Las Aguilas.

"Things are going well, everyone's doing their job well. In this business and with this team, you have to get results every week," he said. "Every day we're working better. We're gaining confidence and seeing good football from these guys. We're continuing to play better."

America sits second in the table through four matches and looks to build on its nine points in the Apertura with a visit Saturday to newly promoted Lobos BUAP.