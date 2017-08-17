News

Storm win as Broncos suffer McCullough blow

John Brooks out three months with thigh injury

Sporting News
Sporting News /

John Brooks will be sidelined for three months with a torn thigh tendon, Wolfsburg announced Wednesday.

The defender was injured in the first half Wolfsburg’s 1-0 DFB-Pokal win over Eintracht Norderstedt.



The injury means Brooks will almost certainly miss the remainder of World Cup qualifying for the United States, which plays two qualifiers in September and then their final two matches in October.

Brooks was making his competitive debut for Wolfsburg after having made a €20 million switch from Hertha Berlin — the largest fee ever paid for a U.S. international — in the summer.

The 24-year-old defender has dealt with injury trouble before in his career, and has been limited to 24 and 23 Bundesliga league games, respectively, over the past two seasons.

Wolfsburg, which narrowly avoided relegation last year by surviving a playoff, opens their season Saturday against Borussia Dortmund.

