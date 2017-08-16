Tom Brady isn't the only quarterback who wants to play into his 40s.

Giants' Eli Manning thinks he can play until he’s 40

Although Peyton Manning decided to call it a career at age 39, Giants quarterback Eli Manning, 36, is confident he could surpass his brother and play until age 40 if he stays healthy.

"Yeah, I think sitting here right now, I think I can play another four years," Manning told ESPN. "That's the way the body feels. … Again with football, you don't know what's going to be the difference, how you're going to feel next year.

"And right now I still have the same enthusiasm and I'm working hard and I like doing the training and watching film and doing everything … I have to do to prepare for it. So I don't see it slowing down. I think until the time comes or that changes, I'm going to keep going as hard as I can."

Manning is under contract with New York through the 2019 season after signing a four-year deal worth $84 million, so he would come up a year short and require a new contract if he intends to play past 39.

A two-time Super Bowl champion and MVP, Manning is scheduled to start his 200th consecutive regular-season game in the Giants' opener Sept. 10 against the Cowboys.