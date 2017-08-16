Shaun Edwards has joined Cardiff Blues in a consultancy role as the Pro14 club target Champions Cup qualification.

Edwards takes on Blues consultancy role

The Welsh region have turned to the highly decorated Wales defence coach, who has won honours in rugby league and union, in a bid to boost their fortunes.

A seventh-place finish last season, in what was then the Pro12, preceded a Champions Cup play-off semi-final loss to Stade Francais for Danny Wilson's side.

But Edwards, the most decorated player in league history and a four-time Premiership winner as Wasps head coach, sees plenty of cause for optimism at the club.

"I'm really looking forward to working with Danny Wilson and Cardiff Blues," the 50-year-old told the club's official website. "There's a lot of potential here.

"For the majority of my time with Wales, [elite performance pathway manager] Richard Hodges has also been the defence coach for Wales Under-20s so it will be great to link-up with him again."

Wilson was also delighted to bring in someone of Edwards' calibre.

"Shaun will be a great addition to Cardiff Blues. His record speaks for itself and I am sure he will have a big impact," he said.

"Defence is an area we have to improve if we want to take the next step and qualify for the European Champions Cup.

"Shaun has an invaluable wealth of experience, which will be hugely beneficial, and will play an important role in developing the defensive coaches and leaders of the future."