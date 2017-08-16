Lucky Whitehead hasn't been so lucky lately, and his summer took a turn for the worst this week.

Lucky Whitehead out indefinitely with broken foot as unlucky summer continues

The Jets receiver sustained a broken foot and is out indefinitely, the team announced Tuesday.

Coach Todd Bowles said he isn't sure whether Whitehead will need surgery, but the break is significant enough to have Whitehead sidelined for considerable time.

"I don't know if he's out for the year, but I know he's out for a little while," Bowles said.

Whitehead has had an interesting offseason, to say the least. The former Cowboys player first made headlines when he said his puppy, Blitz was being held for ransom.

The dog was returned the next day, but not after bizarre claims that a rapper supposedly had the dog and wanted $20,000 for him.

Less than a month later, a warrant was issued for Whitehead's arrest for allegedly stealing $40 worth of items from a convenience store in Virginia, even though Whitehead said he wasn't in the area at the time.

It was later revealed a man used Whitehead's information when he was detained by police, but the damage was done. The Cowboys had released the receiver at the end of July.

The Jets claimed Whitehead off waivers, and used him in two punt returns and one kickoff during New York's preseason game against the Titans on Saturday for a total of 33 yards.