As the Astros keep losing, the pressure to do something to keep their magical season on track is growing, and it appears a big-ticket addition remains on the table.

MLB trade rumors: Justin Verlander talks ongoing between Astros, Tigers

Houston and Detroit are discussing parameters of a deal involving Tigers ace Justin Verlander, FanRag Sports reported Tuesday.

Verlander-to-Houston chatter has been rampant in recent weeks, and there are any number of reasons for the Astros to make the move. While they have staked themselves to a virtually insurmountable lead in the AL West despite an injury-wracked rotation, adding a veteran like Verlander with an eye on October makes plenty of sense.

The issue, as always, will be cost. Looking beyond 2017, Verlander's contract guarantees him $28 million each of the next two seasons, plus a potential $22 million option for 2020 that would vest with a top-five Cy Young finish in 2019. While the Tigers reportedly are willing to eat some of the cost, that's a massive expense and not the kind of stratosphere in which the Astros generally operate.

Then again, there's another set of numbers at play in the discussion. Houston has lost six of its last seven games and 12 of its last 16 entering Tuesday. While it would take a historic collapse to fall out of the playoffs at this point, just making the playoffs is no longer the goal for this team.

Verlander would seem to be the best postseason-hardened option available, and the Astros obviously are interested enough to keep the dialogue open for now.