Napoli will be looking to make home advantage count when they welcome Nice to the Stadio San Paolo for Wednesday's Champions League qualification clash.

Napoli v Nice Betting: Depleted visitors look no match for Maurizio Sarri's side

Having reached the last 16 in last season's competition, the Partenopei are clear 3/10 (1.30) favourites with Genting to put one foot in the group stages by coming out on top here.

In contrast, this is the first ever involvement in the Champions League for Lucien Favre's team, who are available at 9/1 (10.00) to give themselves an excellent chance of qualification by pulling off a shock win.

The guests overcame Ajax on away goals after two draws in the previous round, and you can get odds of 17/4 (5.25) on them earning a respectable stalemate once again in this one.

Although understandably overshadowed by the heavyweight title showdown between usual champions PSG and an exciting Monaco team, Les Aiglons provided one of the stories of the Ligue 1 season by beating more traditional contenders such as Lyon and Marseille to third place in the table.

However, the mood surrounding the Allianz Arena has turned rather more sour after the surprise package opened this campaign with defeats in both of their opening two league matches against Saint-Etienne and newly-promoted Troyes.

With top scorer Mario Balotelli struggling with injury and star signing Wesley Sneijder unready for first team action, the French side will be feeling rather pessimistic as they travel to one of Europe's more intimidating away destinations.

What's more, the ban on away fans due to trouble in a previous clash between these teams should make life even more daunting for a team that has won just three out of the last 16 competitive matches on the road.

All in all, odds of 3/4 (1.75) seem more than fair on Maurizio Sarri's men winning by at least two goals against an out-of-sorts Nice, having lost just twice in 21 European fixtures on home turf.