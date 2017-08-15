Fulham reject Tottenham's £25m Sessegnon bid

Fulham have rejected Tottenham's £25 million offer for 17-year-old wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon, Goal understands.

The England Under-19 prospect has attracted interest from Spurs all summer, with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea having also been looking at the youngster.

The left-back signed his first professional contract with Fulham in June after making the breakthrough at the Championship club last season.

Sessegnon is, despite the strong interest from Spurs, with the Fulham squad for Tuesday evening's Championship clash against Leeds United.

Goal understands that Mauricio Pochettino's side are also targeting his twin brother Steven in what would be a double deal.

Fulham have ambitions to return to the Premier League and they see Sessegnon as a key part of their promotion bid that has seen them start the season with two draws.

Sessegnon's value is expected to continue to grow amid interest from England's top flight and Fulham haven't been put under any pressure from the player to force through a sale.

Tottenham have yet to make a signing in the summer transfer window but are chasing reinforcements in the full-back positions, with Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose currently out injured.