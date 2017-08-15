Mkhitaryan: Lindelof will prove his worth at Man United

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has backed Manchester United team-mate Victor Lindelof to come good and prove his worth at Old Trafford.

Lindelof, 22, arrived from Portuguese champions Benfica in a £30million deal in the off-season but the Sweden international defender was left out of United's squad for Sunday's Premier League opener against West Ham – a 4-0 victory.

United manager Jose Mourinho said Lindelof needs time to adapt in England, something Mkhitaryan knows all too well following his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in 2016-17, having made a slow start to life in Manchester.

"Lindelof is still going to have time to show himself," Mkhitaryan said. "So I want to say all the players are good signings and they are going to help us a lot.

"As a player and for a club, you are always going to have ups and downs. I think the last few years was a little bit down for the club but since last year, and this year, I hope it is going be up for the club.

"We are going to try to do our best to bring the club on the level it was at before. It is always hard but we will try and do our best."

United are away to Swansea City on Saturday as they seek back-to-back victories to open the season.