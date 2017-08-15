Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper is not thinking about his knee injury.

Harper striving towards MVP honours, World Series appearance

Following Washington's 4-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, Harper discussed his goals for the remainder of the MLB season and said his untimely bone bruise is not changing his focus.

"The World Series is definitely on my mind," Harper said after the game, via USA Today Sports. "Playoffs, things like that.

"One award is on my mind, as well. You guys know what that is. It's a big one to me. Definitely team accolades come in front of my own, but I'm striving toward it."

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo announced on Sunday that while Harper avoided ligament and tendon damage after hurting his knee in Saturday's win over the Giants, the outfielder will remain out indefinitely.

Harper suffered the injury in the first inning of Saturday's game while running to first base.

He slipped on the base and fell to the ground in obvious pain before being helped off the field.

Although the Nationals are optimistic Harper will return later this season, there is still no timetable for his return.

Harper, 24, was hitting .326 with 29 home runs and 87 RBIs this season and is one of the leading contenders in the NL MVP race.