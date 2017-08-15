Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is unhappy Emre Can has not signed a new contract but is adamant the midfielder will not be sold.

Klopp unhappy as Can contract talks stall

The 23-year-old is in the final year of his deal at Anfield and has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus as talks with the Reds continue to stall.

Klopp admits it is not "too cool" to have failed to reach a breakthrough but remains convinced the Germany international will not leave during the transfer window.

"So far there is no signing and that is the situation," Klopp said ahead of his side's Champions League play-off first leg against Hoffenheim.

"We are still in talks. Do I think it is too cool that we didn't fix it so far? No, to be honest. But it is all okay at the moment and we have to take it like this.

"His mind is not elsewhere. It is an important contract for him at his age.

"I am 100 per cent sure that we don't sell the player now in this situation. Not a player from the first team line-up, for sure. He will play here for the next year. All the rest, we have to see.

"In Germany, these kind of pressures come up one year before the contract ends. In England, it is two years before.

"Last year, there was no real readiness for negotiations but this year we have talked. It's clear we want him and he also wants to stay. It is about a few little details.

"It's not about having to make a decision about bringing in another player in the same position, the same size, the same skills.

"Emre is in a good way. He has really improved in a lot of parts and is a really important player for us. He can play different positions.

"The situation is not perfect, I would prefer that he has already signed, but I am still positive we can find the right solution for both sides."