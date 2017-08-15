We already knew who will play on Christmas Day, but now, to paraphrase Paul Harvey, we know the rest of the schedule.

2017-18 NBA schedule release: Ten marquee games

The 2017-18 NBA schedule begins Oct. 17 with the Celtics taking on the Cavaliers, and the Rockets — with new guard Chris Paul — traveling to Golden State.

Following opening night, the 76ers take on the Wizards in a nationally televised game on ESPN, which will also broadcast the Timberwolves playing the Spurs on Oct. 18.

The 76ers, complete with the last three top picks in the NBA Draft, will play in nationally televised games 14 times this season, including a Nov. 15 game against the Lakers and No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball.

One aspect of this season's schedule is more rest worked into the calendar.

While the first week of the NBA schedule was announced last week, along with the five Christmas games — 76ers at Knicks, Cavaliers at Warriors, Wizards at Celtics, Rockets at Thunder, and Timberwolves at Lakers — the rest of the schedule features several can't-miss playoff rematches.

With many new faces in new places, here are 10 games you do not want to miss for the 2017-18 NBA season.

1. Oct. 26: Pelicans at Kings — Former Sacramento center DeMarcus Cousins gets to face his former team at his old home.

2. Oct. 29: Knicks at Cavaliers — Will Carmelo Anthony and Kyrie Irving still be with the Knicks and Cavs at this point? That remains to be seen. The two are both rumored to be traded eventually, possibly for each other. Also, the Knicks will close the season at Cleveland on April 11.

3. Dec. 9: Heat vs. Nets — Hassan Whiteside and the Heat will face the Nets and new guard D'Angelo Russell in Mexico City in the second of two games for the Nets south of the border. Brooklyn will play the champion Warriors on Dec. 7.

4. Dec. 13: Thunder at Pacers — Paul George returns to Indiana to face his former team.

5. Jan. 11: 76ers vs. Celtics — The longtime Eastern Conference rivals will head to London as the NBA placed a regular-season game in England's capital for just the eighth time.

6. Jan. 15: Warriors at Cavaliers — After facing off on Christmas, the second matchup between the Warriors and Cavs will be the marquee game on Martin Luther King Day.

7. Jan. 20: Rockets at Thunder — The revamped Rockets will test themselves against the champs on ABC.

8. Feb. 9: Timberwolves at Bulls — All-Star guard Jimmy Butler will make his first trip to Chicago since he was traded to Minnesota.

9. March 28: Celtics at Jazz — Gordon Hayward will head back to Salt Lake City for the first time since the coveted free agent reunited with former college coach Brad Stevens in Boston.

10. April 3: Celtics at Bucks — The Bucks hope to be in a position to play spoiler to the Celtics and Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference and a late-season matchup with the Celtics could be key for seeding.