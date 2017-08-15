With Week 1 of the preseason in the books, which means we're even closer to the start of the regular season, and more importantly, fantasy football drafts. But a lot of can happen until then, and a lot has happened in the past couple of days Positional battles have ensued (Thomas Rawls/Eddie Lacy), injuries have occurred (Jordan Matthews, Devonta Freeman), and rookie sleepers (Kenny Golladay) are showcasing their skills. It's enough to shake up any rankings board or cheat sheet.

Fantasy Football Updates: Thomas Rawls, Eddie Lacy, Jordan Matthews, Kenny Golladay, more

Here are the news, notes, and updates you need to know.

DOMINATE YOUR DRAFT: Ultimate 2017 fantasy football cheat sheet

Thomas Rawls leads Eddie Lacy in battle to be Seahawks starter

Rawls and Lacy are still duking it out, with C.J. Prosise not too far behind in the third spot in the Seahawks depth chart. Rawls went out with the first team against the Chargers, but he only rushed two times for five yards. Lacy went out with the second team and rushed four times for only 10 yards, including a goal-line stuff in the second quarter. Prosise had one catch for eight yards and one rush for three yards. Rawls seems to be the front-runner, but it's still an open race. We'll know much more after the next weeks.

For now, Rawls is slotted slightly ahead of Lacy in our RB rankings, but we don't view either as an every-week play (yet). Prosise, because of his defined role as Seattle's primary receiving back, is one of our top RB sleepers, especially in PPR leagues.

Jordan Matthews injury news

Matthews is being called "week-to-week" after suffering a chip fracture to his sternum in his first Bills practice. That means his Week 1 availability is in doubt, though obviously a lot could happen between now and then.

Matthews' absence hurts his outlook, and he is learning a new offense and trying to become comfortable with a new quarterback. However, it makes Zay Jones and Anquan Boldin even more intriguing sleepers, as someone has to catch passes in Buffalo.

Lions' Kenny Golladay possibly emerging as sleeper WR

Golladay was a little-known receiver coming out of Northern Illinois, but he made big waves for the Lions in their first preseason game, catching three passes (four targets) for 53 yards and two TDs against the Colts. Some have Golladay as the No. 3 wide receiver behind Marvin Jones Jr. and Golden Tate and believe he might make a big impact this upcoming year.

At this point, he's certainly worth watching, but for now, we're not adjusting our rankings of Lions receivers.

2017 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker | Top 200

Paul Perkins struggles; Who's the Giants handcuff?

It's expected that Perkins will win the starting spot for the Giants, but head coach Ben McAdoo has not been impressed by his performance so far in training camp, and the preseason opener didn't help his cause either. In his first game, Perkins rushed five times for three yards.Second on the depth chart is Orleans Darkwa, who has been splitting the first-team reps with Perkins. Darkwa rushed for 18 yards on three carries against the Steelers.

It's also worth watching rookie Wayne Gallman. He had just 11 yards on five carries, but we know the perceived value of rookies is always high this time of year.

Potential rookie sleeper Samaje Perine has poor debut

Many expect Perine to make noise this season for the Redskins, but he struggled in his first professional game, gaining just 16 yards on five carries. Worse, he dropped a pass and fumbled. Head coach Jay Gruden made it evident he didn't like the performance, but he plans to continue giving him chances. He's firmly behind Rob Kelley in the depth chart but remains an interesting handcuff.

Handcuff battles for Raiders, 49ers

Besides sitting out for the national anthem, Marshawn Lynch sat out the Raiders' preseason opener, leaving DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard to take the reins. Washington opened as the featured back, rushing five times for 16 yards. Richard came out with the second team and rushed five times for seven yards. Both players were rotated evenly and performed pretty evenly, as well. It's worth mentioning Richard was listed ahead of Washington before the game, but Washington started, so it still remains to be seen who is Lynch's primary handcuff..

Rookie Joe Williams was the third back out the gate in Week 1 for the 49ers; however, he impressed with seven carries for 60 yards, not including a 17-yard run that was called back because of a penalty. Right now, Williams is third on the depth chart behind Carlos Hyde and Tim Hightower. We still like him as a potential RB sleeper, though.

MORE: 2017 RB handcuff chart

Jay Ajayi injury update

Ajayi, who has been sidelined by a concussion since July 31, is still waiting to be cleared by an independent neurologist.

The Dolphins expect Ajayi to be ready to play soon, and fantasy owners can still feel comfortable drafting him in the first round of fantasy drafts. He's No. 11 in our Top 200.

Will Andrew Luck be ready for Week 1?

Colts owner Jim Irsay said Luck's availability for Week 1 of the regular season is still in question, but he hinted that he'd still be back "around" the start of the year.

This is obviously not helpful for fantasy owners, and it might be time to consider moving Luck -- and some of Indianapolis' receivers -- down your rankings.

Jordan Reed injury update

Reed, battling a toe injury, told reporters he hopes to return next week and play in one preseason game before the regular season begins.

Reed has a long list of injury issues, but for now, we're keeping him at No. 3 in our TE rankings.

DRAFT STRATEGY AND TIERS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST

Devonta Freeman injury news

Freeman exited Sunday's practice with an apparent head injury, and sure enough, he entered the concussion protocol on Monday. Head coach Dan Quinn has already ruled him out of the upcoming Week 2 preseason game.

Freeman is our No. 8 RB.

Marqise Lee injury update

Jags' WR Marqise Lee suffered a high ankle sprain during practice on Sunday. The injury usually takes about four-to-six week to recover, putting his Week 1 status in jeopardy. Look for fourth-round pick Dede Westbrook to possibly take the starting spot.

Lee was one of our WR sleepers to watch, so this injury could be a big blow to his value. Even more than Westbrook, Lee's absence could benefit Allen Hurns, who's coming off a disappointing, injury-plagued 2016.