Two of the Jaguars' most important players will not be on the field Thursday when they face the Buccaneers.

Jaguars' Leonard Fournette, Marqise Lee won't play against Buccaneers

Running back Leonard Fournette is nursing a foot injury, while receiver Marqise Lee has a right ankle sprain, coach Doug Marrone said.

To play it safe, Marrone will keep both players sidelined as they heal.

"We’re just being smart on it,” Marrone said, via ESPN.com. “Obviously we’re going to be smart with him and Marqise, so we’ll probably hold those guys out for at least until after the game.”

Fournette has not been practicing and Marrone said the former LSU star will evaluate him over the weekend. Fournette did practice after the Jags' win against the Patriots last week, but said his foot was hurting Saturday after practice.