The Premier League is back and the 2017-18 campaign across the globe is now well underway.

Football on TV this week: How to watch & stream every game in the UK

That means there is plenty of live football to catch this week, with the Champions League play-off round - featuring the likes of Liverpool and Sevilla - kicking off on Tuesday night and a full slate of domestic fixtures set for the weekend.

The complete schedule of games to be broadcast in the UK this week is below - as is our pick of the must-watch match of the week. All times are BST.

Monday, August 14

Time Match Competition TV Stream 13:00 Leicester City U23 vs Manchester United U23 Premier League 2 MUTV MUTV online 19:45 Hansa Rostock vs Hertha Berlin DFB-Pokal BT Sport 3 BT Sport app

Tuesday, August 15

Time Match Competition TV Stream 17:00 Qarabag vs Copenhagen Champions League BT Sport 2 BT Sport app 19:45 Young Boys vs CSKA Moscow Champions League BT Sport ESPN BT Sport app 19:45 Sporting vs Steaua Bucharest Champions League BT Sport 3 BT Sport app 19:45 Hoffenheim vs Liverpool Champions League BT Sport 2 BT Sport app 19:45 APOEL vs Slavia Prague Champions League BT Sport Extra 2 BT Sport app

Wednesday, August 16

Time Match Competition TV Stream 19:45 Istanbul Basaksehir vs Sevilla Champions League BT Sport ESPN BT Sport app 19:45 Napoli vs Nice Champions League BT Sport 3 BT Sport app 19:45 Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Maribor Champions League BT Sport Extra 3 BT Sport app 19:45 Olympiacos vs Rijeka Champions League BT Sport Extra 2 BT Sport app 19:45 Celtic vs Astana Champions League BT Sport 2 BT Sport app 22:00 Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana Sky Sports Football Sky Go

Thursday, August 17

Time Match Competition TV Stream 15:00 Semi-final (TBC) Women's Under-19 Euro Eurosport 2 Eurosport Player 19:00 Semi-final (TBC) Women's Under-19 Euro Eurosport 2 Eurosport Player

Friday, August 18

Time Match Competition TV Stream 19:15 Leganes vs Alaves La Liga Sky Sports Red Button None 19:30 Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga BT Sport 2 BT Sport app 19:45 Burton Albion vs Birmingham City Championship Sky Sports Football Sky Go 19:45 Metz vs Monaco Ligue 1 BT Sport 3 BT Sport app 21:15 Valencia vs Las Palmas La Liga Sky Sports Red Button None

Saturday, August 19

Time Match Competition TV Stream 11:00 Liverpool U18 vs Blackburn Rovers U18 U18 Premier League LFCTV LFCTV online 12:00 Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Kaiserslautern 2. Bundesliga BT Sport 1 BT Sport app 12:30 Kilmarnock vs Celtic Scottish Premiership Sky Sports Football Sky Go 12:30 Swansea City vs Manchester United Premier League Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go 17:15* Juventus vs Cagliari Serie A BT Sport Extra 2 BT Sport app 17:15 The New Saints vs Bala Town Welsh Premier League S4C s4c.cymru 17:15 Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad La Liga Sky Sports Red Button None 17:30 Sunderland vs Leeds United Championship Sky Sports Football Sky Go 17:30 Stoke City vs Arsenal Premier League BT Sport 1 BT Sport app 17:30 Schalke vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga BT Sport 3 BT Sport app 19:15 Girona vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Sky Sports Football** Sky Go 19:45 Hellas Verona vs Napoli Serie A BT Sport 3 BT Sport app 21:15 Sevilla vs Espanyol La Liga Sky Sports Football Sky Go

*Juventus vs Cagliari kicks off at 17:00 and will be joined in progress.

**Girona vs Atletico Madrid will begin at 19:15 on Sky Sports Red Button, which is not available on Sky Go, before joining Sky Sports Football and Sky Go in progress at 19:40.

Sunday, August 20

Time Match Competition TV Stream 00:30 Orlando City vs Columbus Crew MLS Sky Sports Football Sky Go 11:30 Excelsior vs Feyenoord Eredivisie Sky Sports Football Sky Go 13:30 Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle United Premier League Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go 13:30 Ajax vs FC Groningen Eredivisie Sky Sports Football Sky Go 14:00 Lille vs Caen Ligue 1 BT Sport 2 BT Sport app 14:00 Liverpool U23 vs Sunderland U23 Premier League 2 LFCTV LFCTV online 14:30 Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga BT Sport 1 BT Sport app 16:00 Tottenham vs Chelsea Premier League Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go 16:00 Marseille vs Angers Ligue 1 BT Sport Extra 2 BT Sport app 17:00 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Koln Bundesliga BT Sport 1 BT Sport app 17:00 Atalanta vs Roma Serie A BT Sport 2 BT Sport app 17:15 Athletic Club vs Getafe La Liga Sky Sports Football Sky Go 19:15 Barcelona vs Real Betis La Liga Sky Sports Football Sky Go 19:30 Final (TBC) Women's Under-19 Euro Eurosport 2 Eurosport Player 19:45 Inter vs Fiorentina Serie A BT Sport 2 BT Sport app 19:45 Crotone vs AC Milan Serie A BT Sport Extra 2 BT Sport app 20:00 PSG vs Toulouse Ligue 1 BT Sport 3 BT Sport app 21:15 Deportivo vs Real Madrid La Liga Sky Sports Football Sky Go 23:00 New York City vs New England Revolution MLS Sky Sports Football Sky Go

Match of the week

Tottenham vs Chelsea

Sunday, August 20 (16:00)

Sky Sports Premier League

It's not often that we'd give a Clasico second billing, but with Real Madrid in control in the Supercopa de Espana and at home in the second leg, that tie might be done and dusted.

There will be much more on the line, on the other hand, when Chelsea visit Tottenham on Sunday. The Blues' title defence got off to a disastrous start against Burnley and they will be desperate to bounce back at Wembley, but face an uphill struggle to do so.

Eden Hazard and Tiemoue Bakayoko are injured, Diego Costa has been sidelined and Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas will both be suspended, leaving Antonio Conte's side short of a number of key players.

Tottenham, on the other hand, got up and running with a comfortable 2-0 victory at Newcastle United - their first opening-day win since 2014-15.

They are missing Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose but Kyle Walker-Peters was the man of the match at right-back on Tyneside and Ben Davies, playing on the left, scored Spurs' second goal.