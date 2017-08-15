Panthers leaning on old mindset to return to prominence

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — It didn’t take Carolina safety Mike “Pops” Adams long to hear the phrase used to describe the way his new franchise conducts its business.

“Just coming in, I’m learning a new system, a new defense and the Panther Way,” the 14-year NFL veteran said Friday before a training camp practice. “That’s what they keep saying — the Panther Way.”

For the sake of Adams and his teammates, it had better not be the wrong way again this season.

Carolina’s 2016 campaign was disastrous for a slew of reasons that included early-season problems in the secondary, an offensive line wracked by injuries and quarterback Cam Newton’s shoulder injury that was serious enough to require offseason surgery from which he is still recovering.

But the foundation for failure was laid in the preseason. The Panthers were never able to leave behind the disappointment from losing in Super Bowl 50 nor handle the outside expectations for a repeat appearance.

“Things were off from the beginning,” tight end Greg Olsen told co-host Gil Brandt and me on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Every time we tried to correct it, it seemed like something else would pop.”

Added linebacker Thomas Davis: “That’s all you heard about — getting back to the Super Bowl, coming up short, how close we were to getting it done. … In our minds we felt like we had to hit the reset button and start over but I don’t think you can truly do that until you have a humbling season like we had last year.”

“Humbling” is one way to describe a 6-10 record after going 15-1 in 2015.

“Last year was a combination of things,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. “Quite honestly, we didn’t handle last year very well, starting with me.”

Such failure prompted Rivera to reflect upon the modus operandi from the previous three seasons (2013-15) when the Panthers reached the NFC playoffs.

“We said, ‘OK, what did we do and what do we change and need to get back to?’” Rivera said. “That was part of the process of evaluating.”

Davis says the “back to the basics” approach is paying dividends.

“The expectation level (on the outside) is not as high as it was coming off a Super Bowl year,” he said. “That’s probably the reason why you see a more relaxed team. We’re just going to go out and play.”

Attitude isn’t the only thing different about the Panthers.

One of the biggest priorities was putting Newton in position to better his play and improve a dismal 52.9 completion percentage. Newton’s blindside protection was addressed with the signing of ex-Vikings left tackle Matt Kalil (brother of Panthers center Ryan Kalil) as a free agent.

The Panthers then added one of college football’s most dynamic playmakers in the first round by selecting Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey. During a recent training camp practice, offensive coordinator Mike Shula used McCaffrey as a Wildcat quarterback, inside runner and receiver out of the backfield.

The multipurpose threat McCaffrey provides should create better pass-catching opportunities for Newton’s top receiving targets — particularly Olsen and a slimmed-down Kelvin Benjamin — while also allowing Carolina to use oft-injured running back Jonathan Stewart in a less-is-more type of role pounding opposing defenses.

“He’s dangerous,” said Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, who was made to look human when juked by McCaffrey during practices. “He understands how to play and work hard. He’s got very good quickness and speed and suddenness. That helps us out a lot.”

The same can be said of Kuechly’s return from the concussion that sidelined him the final six games last season. Rivera, though, still felt his defense needed a greater veteran presence even with Kuechly back. This led to the signing of three 30-something players in Adams and two returning Panthers: defensive end Julius Peppers and nickel cornerback Captain Munnerlyn.

While all of these moves should lead to a better team, the Panthers need a healthy Newton to make another serious Super Bowl run. Rivera was encouraged that Newton would be ready for the season opener at San Francisco despite missing two weeks of practice because of pain in his throwing shoulder. Newton returned to team drills Sunday as the Panthers broke camp.

“The doctors shut him down. He was going a little too fast,” Rivera said. “We needed to slow him down, so they did. They had him not doing anything active for a few days, then he started throwing on the sideline with trainers. He’s built it up.”

Rivera hopes he can eventually say the same about his entire team when it comes to rebuilding from it 2016 debacle.

“I feel strong about who we are,” he said. “I like the things we’ve done. If we jell and come together as a team, we can get right back to where we need to be.”

That’s doing right by the Panther Way.

Alex Marvez can be heard from noon to 3 p.m. ET Monday from Falcons training camp on SiriusXM NFL Radio.