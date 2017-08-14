This week's mailbag seems to have a predominant theme: baseball memories.

MLB mailbag: Fading Mets stars' legacies; Randy Johnson, photographer; '01 M's

The 2001 Mariners make an appearance, as does Lenny Dykstra and his car wash. Man, baseball's weird.

Anyway, here's what you submitted for this week's MLB mailbag:



Qualitative legacies of David Wright & Jose Reyes in NYC when they retire

— Adam Seth Moss, M.A. (@LFNJSinner) August 13, 2017



This is a good thought to ponder, considering the enigmatic and largely underachieving era of David Wright and Jose Reyes has all but ended.

With the arrivals of Dominic Smith, Michael Conforto and Amed Rosario (not to mention the much-maligned starting pitching), the Mets are looking to rely on a new core heading into the future. Lots of different circumstances didn't allow for Wright and Reyes to really lock down the success they should have had through the mid-2000s.

When Wright was healthy, he was among the best third basemen in baseball. Between 2005 and 2008, he posted a 25.8 fWAR — second to only Alex Rodriguez among MLB third basemen. In fact, Wright had the fifth-best fWAR in that span, trailing Albert Pujols (32.2), Chase Utley (30.2), Rodriguez (28.3) and Grady Sizemore (27.3).

To take it a step further, between 2005 and 2014 Wright ranked fourth (fourth!) in MLB in fWAR, behind Utley (59.5), Pujols (58.4) and Miguel Cabrera (55.6). Wright's body of work feels underappreciated, to say the least.

On the other side, Reyes' 30.7 fWAR during his first 8 1/2 seasons with the Mets (2003-11) ranked third among major league shortstops, behind Derek Jeter (37.4) and Jimmy Rollins (35.5).

What does that all mean, exactly?

It means the Mets should be kicking themselves for having two of the more dominant players in baseball for a long period of time and not having a World Series ring to show for it.

Injuries have tainted the latter part of Wright's career and likely changed what people think of him as a player. Reyes has had off-the-field issues, and his heart was questioned heading into free agency following the 2011 season, after he won the National League batting title.

Listen, legacy is often written, discussed and solidified by the fans, more than what on-field accomplishments will dictate. Only time will tell how both men will be remembered, but the lack of true, sustained team success while both were with the squad probably best tells you how they'll be remembered.



Which potential Sept. call-up do you have your eyes on and why? #MLBMailbagSN

— Ray Silva (@rayrynofan) August 7, 2017



Tough question here, Ray, but here's one: Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler.

Lots of teams were hot after Buehler (and fellow Dodgers prospect Alex Verdugo) at the deadline, but LA held on to him. In particular, the Rangers reportedly pursued Buehler vigorously during trade negotiations involving Yu Darvish.

Buehler's Triple-A numbers are good, but not great (he's pitching to a 4.05 FIP for Oklahoma City, via Fangraphs), so we'll see whether he can slot into a Dodgers bullpen that was reinforced at the July 31 deadline.

We've seen in recent years that lots of quality arms in the 'pen translate into winning in October; if Buehler ends up being another fresh relief arm, then he will really add to the Dodgers' ridiculous depth. A call-up would provide a mutual benefit even if he doesn't pitch well. He'll still have gotten quality, big-league innings in preparation for next season, when he's almost certain to make the opening day roster.



#mlbmailbagsn How did the 2001 Seattle Mariners get to 116 wins with that rotation and lineup...egdar boone and ichiro only solid hitters

— HaluuSports (@HaluuSports) August 7, 2017



I think you may be selling Seattle a bit short.

Yes, Edgar Martinez, Bret Boone and Ichiro Suzuki were all very good for the Mariners in 2001, but the squad had five players with an OPS+ of over 120: Boone (153), Ichiro (126), Martinez (160), Mike Cameron (123) and John Olerud (136).

In fact, only nine teams since the turn of the century have posted five or more qualified batters with a 120-plus OPS+:

2017 Astros (Outcome unknown)

2013 Cardinals (Won National League pennant)

2012 Cardinals (Lost in NLCS)

2011 Red Sox (Epic collapse in September; finished 7-20)

2009 Yankees (Won World Series)

2006 Yankees (Lost in ALDS)

2005 Yankees (Lost in ALDS)

2003 Red Sox (Lost in ALCS)

2001 Mariners (Lost in ALCS)



Clearly, having five or more players posting a 120-plus OPS+ isn't indicative of playoff success, but it is slightly indicative of actually getting to the dance.

As for the rotation: The starters posted a ton of great numbers across the board. The staff was the best in the AL in ERA, runs allowed and hits.

So, yeah: The Mariners were good.



#MLBMailbagSN what's the most incongruous post-MLB career? I offer Jim Lonborg: Cy Young Award 1967, qualifies as a dentist 1983.

— John Louth (@CJLouth) August 7, 2017



This is an interesting bit of knowledge, John. A few guys have made something of their post-MLB careers. Not everyone can be a team owner like Derek Jeter, after all.

Personally, I find the best stories to be of the guys who ended up in totally normal, boring jobs afterward. There's something golden about the mental image of a guy sitting back in his leather chair in an office with no windows, staring at photos of his squad from back in the day, and then sipping from his "FORMER MLB STUD" coffee mug.

Here are a few I find interesting:

— Doug Mirabelli, known as the personal catcher for Red Sox knuckleballer Tim Wakefield, is making a career in real estate. Catchphrase for his agency: "I used to catch curveballs, but I won't throw you one." OK, I just made that up, but it could work.

— Mickey Morandini of Phillies fame started a stationery company — yeah, a stationery company — with his wife. That's pretty out there.

— The much-maligned Lenny Dykstra owned a car wash and was involved with several other businesses before he landed in prison for financial crimes. Oh, Nails, some things never change.

— My personal favorite, though, might be Randy Johnson as a photographer. He even says on his photography site: "While baseball became my occupation for over two decades, photography remained my great passion."

Yeah, this guy is a photographer. The guy who threw 98-plus and snarled and spit, and had "Big Unit" for a nickname. Yeah, he's a photographer.

Just imagine the glove is a camera and try not to be rattled in intimidation.

From throwing cheese to "Say cheese," I guess.



@JoeRiveraSN How woukd u fix mlb instant replay

— Bobbie Mahogany (@_talktochuck_) August 13, 2017



I want to make something very clear: I love the idea of instant replay in baseball. If there's an opportunity to make the right call with the assistance of technology, the sport should seize it. Otherwise, MLB is doing a disservice to fans. That goes for replay, K-zone or any other improvements that can be made. The "human element" of baseball is overrated; moreover, the "human element" shouldn't be about excusing screw-ups by umpires, which is really what the phrase has turned into.

That said, the replay process is clunky right now, although it can be easily improved. Here are some steps I'd take to fix it:

First, assign a replay official to each stadium. The replay official would be something of a fifth umpire, but assigned by MLB. The umpires union probably wouldn't be pleased about it, but you need someone even more neutral than the current umpires, with no affiliation to the team or the umpiring crew, to get it right and without bias. I'm sure some kind of red tape would be involved, but giving someone from MLB the final say would be the best way to handle replay.

As I see it, the replay official would make the final call on the field. Sit him or her behind a computer in the clubhouse and have them run back plays. I mean, if we can sit at home with our remotes and DVRs and rewind a call within 15 seconds to see if it's right, why can't that work in baseball? It's 2017.

Do away with the air traffic controller headsets. Give the umps earpieces and open a direct line of communication to the replay official. If something is to be reviewed, managers should have 20 seconds, no more, to call for one.

The replay official should have access to every available camera angle. It's kind of silly — and also very frustrating — to watch a game on TV and hear the broadcast crew mention that MLB doesn't have access to certain camera angles that fans get at home. Why is that? TV rights? It just seems sketchy.

Last, everything aside from balls and strikes should be reviewable, but reviews should still be limited. Umpires need to be stricter about allowing reviews after the seventh inning. As a matter of fact, just as in the last two minutes in the NFL, replay reviews should only come from the replay controller after the seventh. If they see something that's questionable or could use a second look, then go to review. If not, keep it moving.



hi, Joe. First time, long time. My question is: What is your favorite sandwich? #MLBMailbagSN

— Ryan Davis (@RyanQDavis) August 7, 2017



I try to avoid carbs when I can, but my go-to sandwich is as follows:

Roast beef with Swiss cheese on a Kaiser roll (sesame seeds), with mayonnaise, black pepper and jalapenos. I'm not a fan of the traditional deli meats: ham, turkey and so forth. Load it up, too: Don't skimp on the cheese and meat.

What can I say? I'm a man of high standards.

Do you have questions you need answered? Tweet @JoeRiveraSN with the hashtag #MLBMailbagSN and your question could be featured here.