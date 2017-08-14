Borussia Dortmund have reminded Barcelona that they are running out of time in their efforts to sign Ousmane Dembele.

Dortmund warn Barcelona the clock is ticking on Dembele bid

Dortmund 11/2 to win Bundesliga

The France international has been identified as a top target by Barcelona to replace Neymar, but Dortmund are reluctant to part with a prized asset and have stated that it will take upwards of €100 million to lure them into negotiations.

Dembele is trying to force the issue, having been suspended for missing training, but both he and Barca have been warned that the clock is ticking towards the summer deadline.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told Kicker: "The time on the horizon is enough for two more games.”

The current transfer window closes on August 31 and Dortmund have two more fixtures to take in before that, against Wolfsburg and Hertha Berlin.

After that, there will be no more changes until January, with clubs across Europe having to make do with those already at their disposal.

Dembele can be perfect Neymar replacement

Barca, then, have a little under three weeks in which to get a deal done, should they wish to do so.

Dortmund have announced that Dembele will remain suspended “until further notice”, with the club having released a statement regarding their stance over the weekend.

The 20-year-old is free to train on his own, but he will not be drafted back into the camp until the situation is resolved or the window closes.