Ronaldo is 'f****d' after red card ref push, admits Real Madrid team-mate Marcelo

Cristiano Ronaldo is "f****d" following his referee push, admits Real Madrid team-mate Marcelo.

The Portuguese superstar caused controversy on Sunday during a Spanish Super Cup clash with Barcelona.

After finding the target and removing his shirt to mimic Lionel Messi’s famous celebration from a Clasico clash back in April, Ronaldo was shown a yellow card.

Minutes later he saw red following an alleged dive, leading the frustrated 32-year-old to shove the match official and leave himself facing a possible 12-game ban.

Pressed for his take on the incident after a 3-1 win for Real, Brazilian full-back Marcelo told reporters: “He's f****d.

“It’s a pity. What are we going to do?

“I haven't talked about referees for a long time, but what has happened has happened. I have just been asked about it but I have not seen it so I cannot comment.”

Ronaldo had stepped off the bench to fire Real 2-1 in front against Barca in the first leg of their Super Cup clash.

His cameo would last just 24 minutes, though, before he was ordered from the field.

Zinedine Zidane has expressed his disappointment at the decision to send his talismanic forward off, saying: "We played a great game but I am annoyed by Cristiano's sending-off.

"Perhaps it wasn't a penalty but the red card is a little harsh. We can't change it, but we'll try and make sure he plays on Wednesday."

Club captain Sergio Ramos has also defended his team-mate from any suggestion that he dived under pressure from Samuel Umtiti.

He said: "He was a long way from me. I think it was a moment of play that unbalanced him and he didn't feign anything.”

Real are now waiting to discover Ronaldo’s fate, with it expected that he will be stung with a lengthy suspension.