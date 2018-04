Justin Thomas claimed his first major title on Sunday with victory in the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Justin Thomas secures first major with US PGA win

The 24-year-old American, who shot a 59 on the PGA Tour in January, ended the week on eight under par after a closing 68.

That was enough to secure success at the end of a dramatic final round that saw five players tied for the lead at one stage.