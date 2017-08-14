Colts owner Jim Irsay said Sunday he is encouraged by the progress Andrew Luck has made in his recovery from shoulder surgery, but he stopped short of promising the star quarterback would be ready for the team's Week 1 game at the Rams.

Colts owner Jim Irsay offers vague update on Andrew Luck

Luck is throwing the football, just not at full strength, Irsay said, per multiple reports on Twitter. The Colts don’t want to rush Luck back into action and have no timetable for his return.

"I can't say that Luck will be ready for the Rams game but he will be ready for the start of the season,” Irsay said vaguely, via CBS4 Indy.

He added, per the Indy Star, "I would say his progression could not be better"

Irsay also said the Colts looked at bringing aboard another quarterback — it was not Colin Kaepernick — but ultimately passed because the price was too high, according to WTHR.com.

Sunday’s 24-10 preseason loss to the Lions did nothing to ease Colts’ fans concerns about Luck’s absence, as none of the Indy quarterbacks played particularly well. Scott Tolzien went 2 for 5 for 24 yards, Phillip Walker went 9 for 20 for 86 yards, and Stephen Morris went 13 for 20 for 94 yards.