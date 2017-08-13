Aaron Judge isn't hitting and the Cubs aren't winning, costing the teams momentum as the MLB season approaches the quarter pole.

Cubs cool off, Yankees come back to earth

The Cubs came out of the All-Star break on fire. They won their first six games out of the break and eight of their first nine. They were hitting the ball hard as they averaged more than seven runs a game in their first six wins and allowed less than three.

But they are 3-4 in their last seven games, including a loss to the Diamondbacks on Saturday night. Worse than that, they are 3-7 in their last 10 games and their hitting woes that plagued them early in the season have come back to haunt them. The Cubs have scored less than four runs a game in their current skid.

Then there's the Yankees, who were so hyped about their comeback victory over the Red Sox on Friday night. That hype did not last long, nor did Luis Severino on Saturday.

The Yankees Cy Young candidate gave up 10 runs (eight earned) in 4 1/3 innings, including two three-run homers to Andrew Benintendi in a 10-5 loss. Adding to the negativity from this game, Judge went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts. This marks Judge's sixth multi-strikeout game in August and the 14th time he has struck out at least twice since the All-Star break.

The 25-year-old is hitting .147 this month with 17 strikeouts in 34 at-bats. He has struck out 152 times on the season and has seen his batting average come down from .347 on June 12 to .289 on Aug. 12.

The struggle is real for the Cubs and Yankees, and both teams need to make adjustments because the Cardinals are coming for the Cubs and the Red Sox are pulling away from the Yankees.

Stud of the Night

This is starting to sound like a broken record, but Giancarlo Stanton hit another home run Saturday night in the Marlins' 4-3 win over the Rockies. It was his 41st of the season, which is a career high, and it traveled 463 feet, which is not even close to a career high. Stanton has now hit home runs in eight of his last nine games and currently cannot be stopped.

Dud of the Night

Sean Manaea could have been the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 draft. He has size and power and could be a cornerstone for the A's rotation for years to come, but he did not look like that Saturday. He got through a grand total of 1/3 of an inning and gave up six earned runs to the Orioles.

Highlight

Amed Rosario to Dominic Smith. 6-3 groundout. These are two things Mets fans are going to hear for years to come – or at least they hope to keep hearing. Rosario made one of those plays in highlight fashion that harkened to another New York team during a 3-1 Mets loss to the Phillies.

What's Next

Indians (62-52) at Rays (59-59) 1:10 p.m. ET — The Rays are a dark horse to secure the AL wild card and may even be in contention for the AL East title, and Austin Pruitt is becoming a dark horse second-half pitcher. He has back-to-back solid starts against the Astros and the Red Sox. Now he has to deal with Corey Kluber and the Indians, and every Kluber start is must-see TV.