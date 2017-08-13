MLB trade news: Mets trade Neil Walker to Brewers

The Mets have traded Neil Walker to the Brewers for cash and a player to be named later, according to ESPN. Jon Heyman was the first to report the deal was agreed to.



New York already traded Jay Bruce within the past week for a minor league pitcher, and odds are the Mets would get a prospect in return for Walker as well.

The Brewers need some help at the second base spot, as Eric Sogard hit .133 in July and has hit .107 in August. Jonathan Villar is hitting .222 this season with nine home runs and 20 stolen bases.

Walker is batting .264 with 10 home runs in a severe pitcher's park with the Mets.