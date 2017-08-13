Usain Bolt's illustrious athletics career finished on a painful and shocking note at the IAAF World Championships, the iconic sprinter pulling up with an injury as Great Britain claimed a shock gold in the men's 4x100m relay.

Injured Bolt fails to finish farewell race

Bolt set off on the final leg behind the United States' Christian Coleman and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake of Great Britain and pushed too hard to reach the front, appearing to pull a hamstring and falling to the ground as he failed to finish.

SUPER SALLY: Pearson seals comeback with gold in 100m hurdles

While the Jamaican lay prone, it was Britain who crossed the line first in a world-leading time of 37.47 seconds, the US – booed upon entry with 100m champion Justin Gatlin on the second leg – second and Japan taking the bronze.

The crocked Bolt was soon joined by his team-mates Omar McLeod, Julian Forte and Yohan Blake, who helped him to his feet and across the line before departing down the tunnel.

Rather than bemoaning a far from fitting end to the 30-year-old's distinguished career, the crowd inside London Stadium were lost in celebration for the victorious home nation.

Bolt missed out on his bid to retain his 100m title earlier in the week, losing out to Gatlin and silver medallist Christian Coleman, who ran relay anchor for the Americans on Saturday.

But hopes were high for Bolt's final competitive race, with Jamaica also boasting newly-crowned 110m hurdles champion Omar McLeod, Julian Forte and Yohan Blake in their line-up.

Jamaica were afforded a rousing welcome from the crowd, Bolt applauding the stands, with pictures of him constantly shown on the stadium's big screens.

Gatlin and the US team also including another convicted doping cheat, Mike Rodgers, and Jaylen Bacon were booed when introduced although the jeering was less than for the individual 100m event.

A close first three legs saw Britain, the United States and Jamaica level-pegged for the final leg.

But there was to be drama as a visibly swearing Bolt pulled up, allowing the Japanese quartet to nip in for third.

The result means Bolt, 100 and 200m world record holder, finishes his career with 14 world medals to go with eight Olympic golds.