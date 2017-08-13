News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussie men win freestyle relay gold medal
Aussie men win freestyle relay gold medal

Mo Farah reflects on silver swansong at World Championships

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Mo Farah reflected on an "incredible" journey and said he had left everything on the track after his final race at a major global event ended in disappointment with a second-placed finish in the IAAF World Championships 5000 metres.

I gave it all - Farah reflects on silver swansong

I gave it all - Farah reflects on silver swansong

Farah was looking to add the 5000m title to the 10,000m crown he claimed in London last weekend and complete a distance double for the fifth successive major championship.

However, the Briton - who is set to shift his focus to road running - had to settle for a silver medal on Saturday as Ethiopia's Muktar Edris proved strongest on the final lap.

"It's very special ... it's been a long journey, but it's been incredible," Farah told BBC Sport.

Asked whether the 10,000m had impacted on his hopes of winning the 5000m, the 34-year-old said: "To be honest with you, it takes so much out of me. It's not an excuse, but it took a lot more out of me than I realised.

"Tactically, I was trying to cover every move and they [Edris and Ethiopian team-mate Yomif Kejelcha] had a gameplan. One of them was going to sacrifice himself, and that's what they did.

READ MORE: Six Alex Hunter storylines we want to see in FIFA 18

READ MORE: What trends will be set in the Premier League this year?

READ MORE: Who can Spurs sign to ease the burden on Kane?



"The better man won on the day, but I gave it all. I didn't have a single bit left at the end.

"I've got a few more races planned - after that I want to take a break and see what I could do on the road. But this chapter is closed."

A delighted Edris performed Farah's trademark 'Mo-bot' celebration after claiming victory, but insisted his actions were borne out of respect for the defending champion.

"I was highly prepared for this race and I knew I was going to beat Mo Farah," said Edris. "After the 10km he was maybe tired so he did not have enough for the last kick. I was stronger.

"Mo has many victories but now I have one. I am the new champion for Ethiopia. That's why I did the Mo-bot. I am the next champion.

"I have won the gold in front of his home crowd. I didn't have much support but we did it. I did the Mo-bot out of respect as well for him."

Back To Top