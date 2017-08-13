A revitalised Wayne Rooney is relishing a new lease of life at Goodison Park after scoring the winner in Everton's 1-0 victory over Stoke City in their opening Premier League game of the season.

'It doesn't get much better' - Everton hero Rooney savouring second chance

Picked out by Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the stroke of half-time, the 31-year-old immediately delivered on his highly romanticised return with the only goal of a cagey encounter.

Everton 20/1 to win Europa League

The well-taken header lifted Rooney's Premier League haul to 199 goals and set Everton's new era into motion as five players made their top-flight debut for the Toffees.

After enduring a tough end to his time with Manchester United, the former England captain is savouring a second chance with his boyhood club.

"To play for this football club again is a huge deal for me," Rooney told Sky Sports.

Zidane signs new Madrid deal

"To score in my first game in the Premier League back at Goodison, the winning goal, it doesn't get much better.

"Today a good Stoke team made it difficult but it's important you win.

"We've got some tough fixtures coming up and it was important we got off to a good start and that will give us all confidence going into the next game."