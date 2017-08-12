Charles Oakley had his day in court last week. Now we'll see how he fares on the court.

Charles Oakley, age 53, will play in Big3 event this weekend

The 53-year-old big man will make his playing debut in the Big3 Sunday in Los Angeles, taking the court at Staples Center alongside Killer3s teammates Stephen Jackson and Reggie Evans. Oakley had been serving as the team's coach, but Chauncey Billups will take over those duties Sunday.



Charles Oakley may be banned from MSG but not from @STAPLESCenter - the Player/Coach is suiting up for #BIG3 on Sunday! Must see! pic.twitter.com/tcQEbXQGAz

— BIG3 (@thebig3) August 11, 2017



Oakley's debut will come a little over a week after he agreed to a deal that saw him accept a one-year ban from Madison Square Garden in the wake of a Feb. 8 arrest there during a Knicks game. Criminal charges filed against Oakley in connection with the incident will be dismissed and excised from his record if there are no further incidents for six months.

MORE:

Allen Iverson issues apology over skipping BIG3 game

| Charles Oakley accepts 1-year ban from MSG as criminal charges dismissed



Oakley last played in the NBA in 2003-04 for the Rockets, appearing in seven games.