A strong Atletico Madrid side laboured to a 0-0 draw in a dour pre-season friendly against Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Friday.

Getafe 0 Atletico Madrid 0: Simeone's strong XI labours to pre-season stalemate

In Atletico's penultimate warm-up match, Diego Simeone named a starting XI featuring the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Fernando Torres and Koke.

Atletico's LaLiga preparations have been boosted by their triumph at the Audi Cup, beating Liverpool on penalties in the final, and they also overcame Premier League newcomers Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

But they endured a frustrating evening against fellow LaLiga outfit Getafe, who were promoted last season.

Yannick Carrasco had the first attempt from long range, with the Belgium international also coming close from a free-kick.

It was the visitors who continued to force the issue and Griezmann sent a measured lob narrowly wide of Vicente Guaita's goal just before the break.

The second half was even more of a non-event, with bookings for Carrasco and Getafe's Alvaro Jimenez the main talking points.

Torres' late off-target effort almost put a different spin on things, but the hosts were worthy of what they will regard as a confidence-boosting draw.

Atletico play again on Saturday against Leganes before opening their league campaign against Girona the following weekend.