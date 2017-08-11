Leonard Fournette says NFL 'a lot slower' than expected

News

Leonard Fournette got his first taste of NFL game action Thursday and his initial thoughts certainly raised some eyebrows.

"It's a lot slower than I really thought," Fournette told NFL.com. "That's how I've been since I first got into the NFL. A lot of people were like, 'It's going to be fast.' But by me playing in the SEC, that kind of helped me a lot. … I think, to me, it was really easy."

The Jaguars rookie and former LSU star running back rushed for 31 yards on nine carries against the Patriots. Fournette also scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.

Fournette, 6-foot, 228 pounds, has always been a physically imposing combination of power and speed. Add self-assurance, too.


MORE:
NFL preseason Week 1: Undrafted free agents look great … but it's just one game
| Dolphins rookie LB Raekwon McMillan likely has ACL tear, report says

"I'm a confident guy, and I try to give my offensive line confidence, too," Fournette said. "You have to feel like you can't be stopped."

