Mourinho confirms: United in talks to bring back Ibrahimovic

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed the club are in talks to re-sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Swede, 35, is currently a free agent after suffering a serious knee injury while playing with the Red Devils towards the end of last season, yet the Portuguese is willing to discuss terms on a new deal.

"We are discussing the possibility of him to stay with us," he admitted on Friday. "You know he’s injured, he needs time to recover, he’s not ready to play tomorrow.

“It’s not something urgent, that we are desperate to have it done or not done, I just think that he was very clear by showing what he did last year was not enough for him.

“He thinks he can do more and wants more at the highest level so we are having conversations and we are discussing the possibility of him to stay with us for the second part of the season.”

Ibrahimovic turned out 46 times for the Old Trafford side last season before sustaining a cruciate knee ligament injury against Anderlecht in the quarter-final of the Europa League - an issue that prematurely ended his campaign.

Although there was speculation that issue might have ended his career, agent Mino Raiola was quick to quash speculation and revealed that his client was open to a stay in England after scoring 17 times in his first Premier League season.

'Ibra', it seems, may get that opportunity.