Nick Saban says balancing college football, classes just as hard as when he played

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen's comments to Bleacher Report this week about the challenges of playing college football and getting an education have generated strong, conflicting opinions.

Now Alabama coach Nick Saban is weighing in.

Saban does not believe being a student-athlete today is any more demanding compared to when he played at Kent State from 1970-72.

"I don't know that it's changed a whole lot," Saban told reporters Thursday, according to al.com. "We used to have two-a-days every day. We don't have two-a-days anymore. We don't spend any more time in fall camp than when I played as a player. We don't practice any longer through the course of the week."

Saban is right that two-a-days are extinct, but that time not spent on the field is made up in the weight room, with film study or in position meetings. NCAA teams are limited to 20 hours of practice per week during the season.

He also started listing the cookie-cutter reasons it is worthwhile for a college athlete to dedicate their lives to a football program for merely scholarship compensation.

"I don't think it's ever been more difficult, he said. "It's just never been easy. But I do think the reward of it all — the lessons that are learned being part of a team, the lessons being a competitor in an environment like this or any college football program ... the lessons that you learn in life. I mean, how valuable can those things be?"

Though Saban is not disagreeing with Rosen, he is not siding with him, either. He is reminding Rosen and all his supporters that the cost of playing college football and graduating is steep, but worth it.

Just as it was back in his day.