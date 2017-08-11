PGA Championship 2017: Thorbjorn Olesen, Kevin Kisner grab first-round lead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Denmark and the United States represented the first-round lead at the PGA Championship Thursday when Thorbjorn Olesen and Kevin Kisner shot matching 4-under 67s.

Playing early in the morning, Olesen carded six birdies and two bogeys to post an early lead. Kisner, born in South Carolina, joined him at 4 under in the afternoon with a birdie on his final hole.

Olesen finished t-10 last week at the WGC-Bridgestone after firing a 5-under 65 in the final round. He carried over that momentum Thursday to become the unlikely first-round co-leader at Quail Hollow.

"I feel like the last two months, I felt like I've been playing very well without getting any results," Olesen, who mainly plays on the European Tour, said after his round. "I had a good week in France, but besides that, I haven't really had the results. But felt like I was playing very well, and felt like at The Open, I came into that week with a lot of confidence because my game was in such good shape.

"The key right now to my rounds is just getting that driver going, and then I feel like I'm in a good position with the rest of my game."

Having already won his first major at this year's U.S. Open, Brooks Koepka put himself back in contention this week with an opening 3-under 68. He was pleased with his accuracy off the tee.

"(I) felt like I put the ball in the fairway, which I usually don't do, so that was good," Koepka said after his round. "I was hitting it out of the center of the face, controlling shots off the tee. I think they said I hit 10 fairways, which is really impressive for me."

Grayson Murray, Gary Woodland, Chris Stroud and D.A. Points joined Koepka at 3 under.

Rickie Fowler led a group at 2 under after firing a 69 with six birdies, a bogey and a messy triple-bogey on the par-4 fifth hole. Fowler was already 2 under through four holes when he caught the lip of the fairway bunker on his second shot on the fifth, and the hole snowballed from there.

Bud Cauley joined Fowler in the clubhouse with a 2-under 69 Thursday. Cauley has two top-5 finishes this season, but he is still searching for his first-career PGA Tour win. He like many of the players in the field this week, noticed the changes to Quail Hollow.

"We kind of joked about it today," Cauley said after his round. "It's amazing how much more difficult you can make a place when you suck the moisture out of the greens. We come here at the Wells Fargo, it's softer and more scoreable. I was surprised how much it dried out. Even still you are back there further than normal and going into greens that are still pretty firm. So it's a good test."

Paul Casey, Patrick Reed, Jim Herman, Brian Harman and Tony Finau also finished Round 1 at 2 under.

"Today it played a lot firmer and faster than it did the past two days," Reed said after his round. "The past couple of days was really wet and the golf course was playing long. It dried out nicely, especially with weather like it was today."

Jason Day, Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama all shot 1-under 70s to remain within shouting distance of the lead.

Johnson was the most steady of the three, finishing his round with three birdies and two bogeys. Johnson had no trouble maneuvering his way around the course, but he wasn't able to get much going on the greens.

Day, who played alongside Johnson in Round 1, had two birdies and an eagle in his last five holes to get back into red figures. He played his first 12 holes in 3-over par, but quickly rediscovered his form.

Matsuyama had the most unique round out of all of them. After starting on the back nine, he quickly found himself atop the leaderboard with birdies on 10 and 11. But he bogeyed five holes, with a birdie sprinkled in the mix, before tallying birdies on each of his last three holes.

With the added pressure of possibly becoming the youngest to ever win a career grand slam, Jordan Spieth shot a 1-over 72 Thursday. Spieth birdied two of his last three holes to give himself a good chance to rebound during the next three days.

"Historically, I'm pretty solid with the lead," Spieth said after his round. "So that was kind of the goal was to grab the lead. It's much easier when you are on the front page of the leaderboard than it is coming from behind."

Rory McIlroy, who had it to 2 under at one point, also finished his day at 1 over. A double-bogey at the short par-4 14th, on the heels of a bogey on 13, ended all his momentum.

Phil Mickelson and defending champion Jimmy Walker played together Thursday, and they hit way more shots than they intended at the start of the day. Mickelson shot an 8-under 79 with no birdies on the card, while Walker posted an ugly 10-over 81.

Round 2 will resume at 7:20 a.m. ET.