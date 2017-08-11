Ryan Kent is aiming to break into Liverpool's first team after being handed a new long-term contract.

Liverpool tie Kent to long-term contract

The 20-year-old, who is yet to make his Premier League debut, featured in seven of the club's eight pre-season friendly fixtures including games against European giants Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

After a successful loan spell at Barnsley in the Championship last season, Kent believes he is ready to make his breakthrough at Anfield.

"Committing myself to Liverpool is a very big thing, so I'd like to become a fully-fledged member of the team and become a regular starter," Kent told Liverpool's website.

"It's the team I've dreamed myself playing for since I was seven years old, so that's where I'd like to see myself in the future.

"It has helped me gain experience going out on loan, especially last year at Barnsley where I got 30-odd appearances in the Championship. I've brought all that experience into this pre-season with me. I've really kicked on now and feel like I can show people what I'm really capable of doing."