Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski to have knee replacement surgery

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski will have right knee replacement surgery this weekend, the school announced.

Krzyzewski is expecte to be out of the hospital within three days of the procedure, but the school has decided to cancel the Blue Devils' trip to the Dominican Republic that was scheduled to begin next week.

“While it’s disappointing that we aren’t able to make the Dominican Republic trip, this is a positive development for both our team and myself because it will allow us to be at full strength for the start of practice this fall,” Krzyzewski said in a release. “After three consecutive days of working with the team, it became clear that the condition of my knee wouldn’t be sustainable through next season. The best course of action is to correct the problem now rather than later, when our team would be more profoundly impacted.”

It's just the latest health-related hurdle for the 70-year-old coach, who is heading into his 38th season at Duke. He had his left knee replaced following the 2015-16 season and missed a month this past season due to back surgery.