Former Yankees captain Derek Jeter is the clear favorite to purchase the Marlins, according to an unidentified member of the group including Jeb Bush that this week dropped out of the process, the Miami Herald reported.

Derek Jeter’s Marlins bid favored after Jeb Bush drops out, report says

The Jeb Bush-Wayne Rothbaum group quietly bowed out, the Herald reported, citing multiple unidentified industry sources, leaving Jeter's group and Miami businessman Jorge Mas as the remaining bidders.

Rothbaum didn't comment on the report, but the Herald said an unidentified associate described the billionaire with a home in Delray Beach, Fla., as running out of patience with the process after bidding $1.17 billion for the team.

Meanwhile, the member of the Rothbaum-Bush group who characterized Jeter as the favorite to win the bid said the former MLB player was close to coming up with the money he needs — counting $25 million of his own — but wasn't there yet as of Wednesday.

Mas is trying to pull together an investment group, too, but it’s not clear if he would be willing to outbid Jeter or meet current owner Jeffrey Loria's $1.2 billion asking price. Loria reportedly prefers selling to Jeter but is unsure if he can come up with the necessary financing.

MLB owners meet next week in Chicago next week, but, the Herald noted, it's unclear if the Marlins will have a deal in place to be voted on.