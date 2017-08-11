Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned Barcelona that no amount of money would convince the club to agree to the sale of Philippe Coutinho after they rejected a £90 million bid.

Klopp warns Barcelona no offer big enough to convince Liverpool to sell Coutinho

Barca are looking to sign Coutinho as a replacement for Neymar, who joined Paris Saint-Germain for a record-shattering fee of €222m last week.

Liverpool 6/10 to beat Watford away

However, with Coutinho such a key component of Klopp's side, the German says it would be foolhardy to offload the Brazil international two days out from their opening Premier League clash with Watford, whatever the potential returns.

"Liverpool is not a club that has to sell players," Klopp told Sky Germany. "That is set in stone, so what they pay in the end doesn't matter.

"From a financial standpoint, there is no price limit to let him go. No price at which we are ready to give in.

"Our goal is to have the best possible team. So we want to keep our guys and add new ones. That is our plan.

"Today, no player on the planet is untouchable. But a transfer is also a question of timing, and if you have the opportunity and the need to react to such a transfer.

No Liverpool bid for Luan, say Gremio

"Also you have to ask if you have the time to react. But just because of one request of one club, we don't have to think about that. We are not in that situation."

Coutinho has made 181 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool since arriving from Inter in 2013, scoring 42 goals.