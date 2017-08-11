Watford vs Liverpool: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Liverpool get their 2017-18 Premier League campaign started with an away trip to Watford on Saturday, August 12.

Jurgen Klopp's side finished fourth in the league last season and they will be aiming to improve that this year, but they must start well if they are to peel away from their rivals.

Watford, on the other hand, narrowly avoided relegation last term, but, with a new coach in Marco Silva at the helm, they will embark on the new challenge with a sense of optimism.

Game Watford vs Liverpool Date Saturday August 12 Time 12:30 (BST) / 07:30 (ET)

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Premier League, as well as being available to stream online using Sky Go.

In the US, the game between Watford and Liverpool will be broadcast live on NBCSN and viewers also have the option to stream live online using the NBC Sports app.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Liverpool will be without Adam Lallana, who is facing up to two months on the sidelines with a thigh injury, while Nathaniel Clyne is also ruled out.

Daniel Sturridge is considered a doubt after sustaining a slight thigh problem during the Reds' pre-season friendly win over Bayern Munich and Philippe Coutinho could also sit the game out as a precaution due to a back complaint.

However, James Milner, Dejan Lovren and Sadio Mane are all fit and ready to play.

Potential Liverpool XI: Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Milner, Matip, Lovren; Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum; Mane, Salah, Firmino

The game against Liverpool could mark Andre Gray's first appearance for Watford following his club-record move from Burnley.

Brazil Under-20 international Richarlison could be in line for his debut too, having joined from Fluminense and new arrival from Chelsea, Nathaniel Chalobah should also play a part.

However, the Hornets must make do without striker Troy Deeney, who is unavailable due to a groin injury.

Potential Watford XI: Gomes; Janmaat, Kaboul, Britos, Holebas; Capoue, Chalobah, Cleverly, Richarlison, Pereyra; Gray

BETTING

Liverpool are 6/10 favourites to triumph at Vicarage Road, according to dabblebet, with Watford available at 6/1. A draw between the teams is considered a 3/1 bet.

Daniel Sturridge is a 15/4 bet to score first, with Roberto Firmino following at 4/1, while new Liverpool signing Mohamed Salah is available at 9/2.

MATCH PREVIEW

While Liverpool enjoyed an impressive pre-season, beating the likes of Bayern Munich and Athletic Bilbao, the intensification of Barcelona's interest in Philippe's Coutinho could have a demoralising effect on the squad heading into the new campaign.

The Reds have rejected a €100 million euro bid from the Catalan giants, who are desperately attempting to fill the void left by the departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, but the pursuit is not likely to end any time soon.

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Coutinho is simply not for sale and the German coach is keen to build his team around the diminutive Brazil international, who has already struck up a fruitful relationship with new signing Mohamed Salah, with the pair combining well in pre-season.

Nevertheless, should Barca continue their chase and up their offer, the Premier League club could have their arm twisted into selling, particularly if Coutinho wishes to leave. Klopp will have to ensure such distractions do not hinder his team's preparations leading into the opening game as he looks to make a winning start to the new campaign.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss steered Liverpool to a fourth-place finish last season and he will be aiming to continue improving in 2017-18, so three points against a Watford team that narrowly avoided relegation last term will undoubtedly be the goal on Saturday.