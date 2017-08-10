Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor: Commission to consider lighter gloves

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor could, in fact, be wearing lighter 8-ounce boxing gloves in their megafight Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission confirmed to ESPN late Wednesday that both fighters have made official requests to wear the lighter gloves for their 154-pound fight. According to state regulations, fights at over 147 pounds are required to use 10-ounce gloves.

"Both camps have submitted a waiver by the date we requested, which was [Wednesday]," NSAC executive director Bob Bennett told ESPN. "The commission will hear both camps' reasoning as to why it should deviate from its regulations during a scheduled meeting on Aug. 16." A decision will be made that day, Bennett added.

Mayweather first broached the topic on social media, saying he wanted the 8-ounce gloves. McGregor, a UFC champion stepping into the boxing ring for the bout, is used to mixed martial arts' 4-ounce gloves.

The state commission says the fighters' health and safety is the biggest factor in considering the smaller gloves.