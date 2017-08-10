Serge Aurier set to sign five-year Manchester United deal

Paris Saint-Germain full-back Serge Aurier is set to sign a five-year deal with Manchester United, Goal understands.

The Ivory Coast international would be a boost to Jose Mourinho's right-back options, with Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian the current choices.

Aurier has made 57 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG since joining the club in 2014, initially on loan from Toulouse before a permanent move was sealed in 2015.

A hurdle standing in the way of a smooth transition between clubs is the Ivorian's outstanding legal issues stemming from an altercation with a police officer last year.

Aurier was previously denied entry into the UK for PSG's clash with Arsenal in November.

The full-back has, however, launched an appeal, and Mourinho will be hopeful of a swift turnaround on that front in order to get the 24-year-old integrated as soon as possible into a squad he will hope can challenge for the Premier League title.

A move to Old Trafford would end a decorated spell at the Parc des Princes for Aurier, who has won two Ligue 1 titles, three Coupes de la Ligue and three Coupes de France.

Aurier, who has 39 caps for Ivory Coast - with whom he won the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations – had also been linked with a move to Chelsea in recent weeks.