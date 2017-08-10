Rose demands pay rise as he hints at Spurs exit

Danny Rose said he would consider offers to leave Tottenham as the reported Manchester United and Chelsea target demanded he be paid what he is worth by last season's Premier League runners-up.

Rose has been linked with a move away from Tottenham in the off-season as United and Premier League champions Chelsea eye the England international full-back.

The 27-year-old – recovering from a knee injury and is not expected to return before the end of the month – is contracted until 2021.

However, former Leeds United youngster Rose wants a pay rise and trophies as the Yorkshire-born defender revealed he is looking to return to the North of England in the future.

"Being injured has harmed me on and off the field in a lot of ways," Rose told The Sun. "When you're injured you get a lot of time to think and I've had a lot of 'what if?' moments. It's been hard to deal with.

"One thing is for sure — I know my worth and I will make sure I get what I am worth. I am not playing as well as I have done not to get paid what I think I am worth. In any walk of life, if you think you are worth a certain amount, why settle for less? I am not that person.

"If I get to levels I reached last season — and this goes out to everybody — I will make sure I get what I am worth. I don't know how much longer I might have at this level. I'm not going to be stupid enough not to try and get the most out of it — medals, trophies and salary.

"Anyone who thinks this is primarily for money, that is not the case. But I know what I am worth.

"As with everyone else in my team, in my opinion, I am worth more than I am getting. I am not speaking on behalf of other players, but that is my view."

Rose added: "I am opinionated and I might not have long left in football. One thing is for sure, for the rest of this career, I will play this game how I want to play it and, while I am not going to disrespect anyone, I am going to voice my opinions.

"At my age, and having missed six months with injury, I have been thinking about this quite a lot.

"I am reaching my peak and have probably only got one big contract left in me. Time is running out and I do want to win trophies. I don't want to play football for 15 years and not have one trophy or one medal. Sorry, that's not what I am about. I wouldn't be happy with that. I want to win something.

"I will say this too — I will play up north. I don't know exactly when, but I will get back up north and play some football somewhere. I moved away from home [from Leeds to Spurs] at 16.

"Yes I've got team-mates who have moved away from families in South Korea and Argentina, but I have been away for over ten years now and I don't get to see my mum that often. I am going to make it my priority before I retire to play football up there.

"My short-term focus is to get back to playing like last year and if I do that the long-term will take care of itself.

"I'm not saying I want out, but if something came to me that was concrete, I'd have no qualms about voicing my opinions to anyone at the club."