NFL: Steelers receiver Bryant reinstated

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant is finally getting back on the field after being reinstated by the NFL.

NFL reinstates Steelers receiver Bryant

The Steelers announced on Wednesday that Bryant will return to the NFL after he was suspended for the entire 2016 season for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

"Martavis Bryant has been informed by the NFL that he is now permitted to participate in all preseason activities, including practices and games," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement.

"He will continue to be evaluated as to his readiness to participate in regular-season activities under the terms of his conditional reinstatement."

Bryant averaged 37 catches, 660 yards and seven touchdowns in his first two professional seasons.