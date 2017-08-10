Make all the jokes you want about Kelvin Benjamin's weight, but the Panthers receiver looked really good Wednesday's preseason opener against the Texans.

Weight jokes aside, Kelvin Benjamin looks good in preseason opener

Benjamin scored the game's first touchdown on a 23-yard pass from Derek Anderson at Bank of America Stadium.

The 6-5 Benjamin, who reportedly was pushing 280 pounds this spring, reported to training game at 243 pounds. But he was athletic enough to out-jump Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph, a two-time Pro Bowler, on the touchdown.



Crazy touchdown catches are BACK!



That's how you go up and get it, @kelvinbenjamin.#HOUvsCAR pic.twitter.com/hpBzCnK8p6

— NFL (@NFL) August 9, 2017



Seeing his first game action of the year, Benjamin looked very much like his old self. He shook off Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson on a 17-yard gain on Carolina's first play from scrimmage.

Benjamin caught 73 passes for 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie from Florida State. He missed Carolina's Super Bowl run in 2015 after tearing his ACL during training camp, but bounced back for 63 receptions for 941 yards and seven scores last season.