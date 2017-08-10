Steven Adams is unrecognisable after shaving moustache

Steven Adams, is that you?
The Thunder center has shaved off all his facial hair and teammate Enes Kanter revealed a picture of the "new" Adams on Twitter.
Adams, who was starting to resemble a member of the Dothraki from "Game of Thrones," looks almost unrecognisable.
So what is this "accident" Kanter speaks of? No one knows, but apparently he has already punished himself for buzzing off his trademark facial hair.
The pair have always had a thing for their facial hair and even have a Twitter handle dedicated to their moustaches called the 'Stache Bros.
Does this mean Adams isn't a 'Stache Bro anymore?