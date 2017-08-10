News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Ferrari mechanic suffers double leg break in Raikkonen accident
Ferrari mechanic's leg run over in horror Grand Prix accident

Steven Adams is unrecognisable after shaving moustache

Sporting News
7Sport /

Steven Adams, is that you?

Thunder center Steven Adams shaves moustache and is unrecognisable

Thunder center Steven Adams shaves moustache and is unrecognisable

The Thunder center has shaved off all his facial hair and teammate Enes Kanter revealed a picture of the "new" Adams on Twitter.

Adams, who was starting to resemble a member of the Dothraki from "Game of Thrones," looks almost unrecognisable.



So what is this "accident" Kanter speaks of? No one knows, but apparently he has already punished himself for buzzing off his trademark facial hair.



The pair have always had a thing for their facial hair and even have a Twitter handle dedicated to their moustaches called the 'Stache Bros.



Does this mean Adams isn't a 'Stache Bro anymore?


Back To Top