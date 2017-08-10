Steven Adams is unrecognisable after shaving moustache

Steven Adams, is that you?

Thunder center Steven Adams shaves moustache and is unrecognisable

The Thunder center has shaved off all his facial hair and teammate Enes Kanter revealed a picture of the "new" Adams on Twitter.

Adams, who was starting to resemble a member of the Dothraki from "Game of Thrones," looks almost unrecognisable.

Oops!! Somebody got an accident hahaha 😂😂

Noooo!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dKFlFNb1YQ — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) August 9, 2017

So what is this "accident" Kanter speaks of? No one knows, but apparently he has already punished himself for buzzing off his trademark facial hair.

My apologies squire. Ive already high fived my face with a chair. https://t.co/2EcyGbQeaI — Steven Adams (@RealStevenAdams) August 9, 2017

The pair have always had a thing for their facial hair and even have a Twitter handle dedicated to their moustaches called the 'Stache Bros.

WHO THE HELL IS THAT 😂😭 https://t.co/z3eiIMSyUv — 'Stache Bros (@stache__bros) August 9, 2017

Does this mean Adams isn't a 'Stache Bro anymore?