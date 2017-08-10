Houston Nutt's lawsuit against Ole Miss dismissed by federal judge

Houston Nutt's lawsuit against Ole Miss was dismissed Wednesday by a federal court, but the dispute might not be over.

Judge Neal B. Biggers Jr. granted a motion by the university, its athletic foundation, and the state's Board of Trustees to dismiss the former football coach's breach of contract claim due to a lack of jurisdiction.

The defendants argued that all of the issues at hand are matters of state law, and since the dispute does not involve citizens of different states, there is no reason for it to be heard by a federal court.

The order signed Wednesday by Biggers noted that Nutt's legal team agreed on that point in finding that "the federal court lacks jurisdiction under the pleadings as presented."

Nutt filed the lawsuit last month, claiming Ole Miss violated the terms of his 2011 severance agreement that prohibited the school or its representatives from "making any statement relative to Coach Nutt’s tenure at Ole Miss that may damage or harm his reputation at a football coach."

Nutt's attorneys reportedly presented a potential settlement to the school last week that would have required Ole Miss to publicly apologize to the coach and spend $500,000 to fund a state integrity for college sports commission. The school did not respond to the offer.

Nutt plans to re-file the lawsuit in state court, ESPN reported.