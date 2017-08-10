FC Dallas adds Venezuelan midfielder Gonzalez

FC Dallas has signed midfielder Luis Gonzalez ahead of the league's secondary transfer deadline, the MLS side announced Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Venezuela international previously played at Monagas in his native country's top division, scoring 17 goals in 45 appearances for the club.

Gonzalez has made 185 appearances in the Venezuelan top flight, playing for Caracas, Deportivo la Guaira, Mineros de Guayana and Monagas. He also played 10 matches in the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana during his time at Caracas.

Gonzalez has been capped three times by Venezuela since 2016, making two substitute appearances in World Cup qualifying and receiving his lone start in a friendly.

MLS’ transfer window closes after 11:59 ET on Wednesday.