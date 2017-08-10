NBA making schedule changes to prevent resting of star players

News

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The NBA is planning to take steps to solve the issue of teams resting their star players, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.



The NBA's main motive appears to be about protecting the TV contracts:

"After a series of high-profile players didn't play in major matchups last season, the new schedule protects key national television matchups to make sure teams aren't playing on back-to-back nights," writes Windhorst.

MORE: Kyrie Irving trade drama more bad mojo for 'NBA 2K' cover



Will these steps stop star players from skipping games?

We'll just have to wait to find out.

